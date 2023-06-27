Technology

Several Pixel users complain of battery drain after June update

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 27, 2023 | 05:07 pm 3 min read

Some users have also reported connectivity issues after the June update (Photo credit: Google)

Earlier this month, Google rolled out the Pixel Feature Drop. The update brought in new widgets, 3D wallpapers, and new Google Assistance voices, among other enhancements to the compatible Pixel devices. However, the latest software release appears to be causing certain issues. Several users have reported that they are facing excessive battery drain after installing the latest update.

Why does this story matter?

The compromised battery issue linked to the recent Pixel update does not come as a surprise. Pixel updates that were introduced in recent months have been known to cause similar issues as well. Evidently, users are unhappy about the inconvenience and are expressing their concerns online. It remains to be seen when Google provides a solution to the battery drain issue.

Some users are facing connectivity problems post the June update

According to 9to5Google, several Pixel users took to Reddit to share that the June update is causing battery drain and overheating issues on their handsets. Some also complained about facing connectivity issues. The affected people reported they had to charge their devices multiple times a day. What's worse is that their battery drained faster than normal even when not in use.

Take a look at what users said on Reddit

One user on Reddit said, "My battery has tanked in the last couple of days. Needs charged by the afternoon." Another user wrote, "I use my phone for work and usage of it hasn't changed. My Pixel 6 battery used to have 20% when plugging it when I went to bed. Now it seems to be at 15% at 6 PM."

The issues don't seem to be widespread

The battery drain, overheating, and signal issues with the latest June update are seemingly not widespread. The problems are affecting only certain users, although it is unclear why. The issues were mostly reported by Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series users.

Battery issues were reported last month as well

Just a month ago, similar issues related to battery drain and overheating surfaced, affecting mostly the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 7 devices. The reason for these problems was traced to a bug in the Google app. Google was quick to follow up on the matter and released a fix to resolve the bug.

Google has not yet commented on the current issues

However, Google has not yet commented on current concerns stemming from the June update. The company tends to release new updates on the first Monday of each month, which means a potential fix for the existing issues may arrive soon. However, the June update saw a delay of two weeks, which suggests that the July update could see a delay as well.