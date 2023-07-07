Technology

Realme Narzo 60 Pro v/s OnePlus Nord CE3

Written by Akash Pandey July 07, 2023 | 07:27 pm 3 min read

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE3 house dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Realme Narzo 60 Pro has been officially announced in the Indian market, starting at Rs. 23,999. The phone offers a vegan leather back, a curved AMOLED screen, a 100MP (OIS) main camera, a 6nm-based MediaTek chipset, and 67W fast-charging. The Realme offering has solid features and hardware but is it better than the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE3? Let's find out.

The Narzo 60 Pro has a curved display

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE3 get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an under-display fingerprint reader. The former sports a curved screen, which gives it a more appealing look. The Nord CE3 is slightly slimmer (8.2mm v/s 8.7mm) and lighter (184g v/s 191g) than the Narzo 60 Pro's vegan leather variant.

Both phones support up to 120Hz refresh rate

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE3 offer a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They are HDR10+ compliant and support 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit color depth, 394ppi pixel density, 950-nits peak brightness, and a nearly similar screen-to-body ratio. The Narzo 60 Pro has a higher touch response rate (360Hz v/s 240Hz) than Nord CE3.

The Nord CE3 boasts a Sony IMX890 main camera

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro features a 100MP (f/1.75, OIS) OmniVision primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The OnePlus Nord CE3 gets a flagship-grade 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX890 main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 112-degree Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, the handsets have a 16MP (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme's offering has up to 1TB of onboard storage

The Narzo 60 Pro houses a Dimensity 7050 chip. It comes in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations. The Nord CE3 uses Snapdragon 782G processor and is offered in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants. They boot Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 and Realme UI 4.0, respectively. The handsets house a 5,000mAh battery. The Nord CE3 supports 80W fast-charging, compared to Narzo 60 Pro's 67W capability.

Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is priced at Rs. 23,999 for 8GB/128GB, Rs. 26,999 for 12GB/256GB, and Rs. 29,999 for 12GB/1TB. It is currently up for pre-bookings. The open sale will begin on July 15, with Rs. 1,500 bank discount. The OnePlus Nord CE3 costs Rs. 26,999 for its 8GB/128GB and Rs. 28,999 for the 12GB/256GB. It will be made available in August.

Which one offers a better deal?

If you are looking for a premium handset in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro is a solid buy. It will serve your everyday needs and give you the feel of a more expensive handset. However, if you have a slightly higher budget and can wait for a few weeks, buy the OnePlus Nord CE3.