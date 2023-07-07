Realme Narzo 60 Pro v/s OnePlus Nord CE3
Realme Narzo 60 Pro has been officially announced in the Indian market, starting at Rs. 23,999. The phone offers a vegan leather back, a curved AMOLED screen, a 100MP (OIS) main camera, a 6nm-based MediaTek chipset, and 67W fast-charging. The Realme offering has solid features and hardware but is it better than the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE3? Let's find out.
The Narzo 60 Pro has a curved display
The Realme Narzo 60 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE3 get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an under-display fingerprint reader. The former sports a curved screen, which gives it a more appealing look. The Nord CE3 is slightly slimmer (8.2mm v/s 8.7mm) and lighter (184g v/s 191g) than the Narzo 60 Pro's vegan leather variant.
Both phones support up to 120Hz refresh rate
The Realme Narzo 60 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE3 offer a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They are HDR10+ compliant and support 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit color depth, 394ppi pixel density, 950-nits peak brightness, and a nearly similar screen-to-body ratio. The Narzo 60 Pro has a higher touch response rate (360Hz v/s 240Hz) than Nord CE3.
The Nord CE3 boasts a Sony IMX890 main camera
The Realme Narzo 60 Pro features a 100MP (f/1.75, OIS) OmniVision primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The OnePlus Nord CE3 gets a flagship-grade 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX890 main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 112-degree Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, the handsets have a 16MP (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calls.
Realme's offering has up to 1TB of onboard storage
The Narzo 60 Pro houses a Dimensity 7050 chip. It comes in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations. The Nord CE3 uses Snapdragon 782G processor and is offered in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants. They boot Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 and Realme UI 4.0, respectively. The handsets house a 5,000mAh battery. The Nord CE3 supports 80W fast-charging, compared to Narzo 60 Pro's 67W capability.
Pricing and availability
The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is priced at Rs. 23,999 for 8GB/128GB, Rs. 26,999 for 12GB/256GB, and Rs. 29,999 for 12GB/1TB. It is currently up for pre-bookings. The open sale will begin on July 15, with Rs. 1,500 bank discount. The OnePlus Nord CE3 costs Rs. 26,999 for its 8GB/128GB and Rs. 28,999 for the 12GB/256GB. It will be made available in August.
Which one offers a better deal?
If you are looking for a premium handset in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro is a solid buy. It will serve your everyday needs and give you the feel of a more expensive handset. However, if you have a slightly higher budget and can wait for a few weeks, buy the OnePlus Nord CE3.