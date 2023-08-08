Technology

Boeing delays Starliner's ISS-bound crewed launch to 2024

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 08, 2023 | 11:09 am 2 min read

Starliner's first crewed launch has been delayed several times now (Photo credit: NASA)

Boeing's Starliner is facing another delay, pushing its first crewed launch to the International Space Station (ISS) to at least March 2024. The final launch date has not been fixed yet. The company's initial plan was to launch the mission, called Crew Flight Test (CFT) on July 21. However, issues with the capsule's parachute system and wiring have caused setbacks.

Boeing is working on remedying the issues

Boeing is now working on strengthening the suspension lines of the capsule's parachutes and exploring protective measures or coatings for the flammable tape around the wiring. In 2014, NASA picked two private companies: Boeing and SpaceX to fly astronauts to the ISS. As part of that contract, Boeing has to fly at least seven crewed flights to the ISS, including CFT.

CFT has been delayed several times now

SpaceX is set to launch its seventh crewed flight to the ISS on August 25 while Starliner has only completed two uncrewed test missions so far. Starliner's first such mission, Orbital Flight Test (OFT), failed to reach ISS in December 2019, while the second, OFT-2 in May 2022, successfully docked at the ISS and returned to Earth. Meanwhile, CFT has been postponed multiple times.

Starliner will fly two NASA astronauts on the CFT mission

Despite challenges, Boeing remains dedicated to the Starliner project and its obligations to NASA. Boeing aims to complete the necessary work on Starliner by early March 2024. The company is collaborating with NASA's Commercial Crew Program, ISS, and ULA (United Launch Alliance) to determine potential launch dates. Once ready, Starliner will fly NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams—aboard ULA's Atlas V rocket—to ISS.