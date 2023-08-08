Technology

Google could face trial in $5bn 'Incognito mode' tracking lawsuit

Written by Athik Saleh August 08, 2023 | 10:59 am 1 min read

The lawsuit questions how trustworthy Incognito mode is

A California judge denied Google's request for summary judgment in a massive $5 billion lawsuit. Users claim that Google invaded their privacy by tracking their browsing activity even when using Incognito mode in Chrome. The judge believes there's a triable issue regarding Google's promise not to collect user data during private browsing, pushing the case closer to settlement or trial.

Plaintiffs claim Google stores regular, private browsing data together

The plaintiffs argue that Google stores regular and private browsing data together, using it to send personalized ads. They claim the company uses mixed logs to send personalized ads and can uniquely identify users by aggregating anonymous data points. The judge acknowledged that there's a market for browsing data, and Google's alleged secret collection prevents plaintiffs from participating in it.

Monetary damages alone aren't enough: Court

The court said monetary damages alone aren't enough, and injunctive relief is necessary to address Google's alleged collection of private browsing data. Filed in 2020, the lawsuit seeks at least $5 billion in damages. "We strongly dispute these claims and we will defend ourselves vigorously against them," Google said in response to the judge's denial of its request.