India will sign Artemis Accords; NASA-ISRO will conduct joint mission
India has decided to sign the Artemis Accords, the White House announced on Thursday. It is the first major agreement the two nations reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the US. The Artemis Accords is a non-binding multilateral arrangement that lays down the principles, guidelines, and best practices for the safe exploration of space.
ISRO and NASA agreed to a joint ISS mission
"On space, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind," a senior US administration official said. The White House added that NASA and ISRO have agreed to conduct a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024.