Technology

India will sign Artemis Accords; NASA-ISRO will conduct joint mission

India will sign Artemis Accords; NASA-ISRO will conduct joint mission

Written by Athik Saleh June 22, 2023 | 04:43 pm 1 min read

NASA has wanted India to join the Artemis Accords for a while (Photo credit: NASA)

India has decided to sign the Artemis Accords, the White House announced on Thursday. It is the first major agreement the two nations reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the US. The Artemis Accords is a non-binding multilateral arrangement that lays down the principles, guidelines, and best practices for the safe exploration of space.

ISRO and NASA agreed to a joint ISS mission

"On space, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind," a senior US administration official said. The White House added that NASA and ISRO have agreed to conduct a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024.