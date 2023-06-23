Technology

JioPhone 5G revealed in live shots: Check expected price, features

Written by Akash Pandey June 23, 2023 | 12:27 pm 3 min read

Last year, Reliance Jio confirmed that it was working with Google to launch an entry-level 5G smartphone in India (Photo credit: Twitter/@ArpitNahiMila)

Reliance Jio is likely to release a 5G smartphone in India soon. Ahead of the official announcement, live shots of the purported JioPhone 5G have been leaked by a Twitter user. The tipster has also provided information about the handset's launch and price. Earlier this year, Android Central revealed the specifications of the device. Here's everything to know about the upcoming JioPhone 5G.

Why does this story matter?

Jio's 5G network rollout is in full swing. The services are live in over 5,650 cities/towns across the country. While the telco is doing quite well in terms of network expansion, we haven't heard much from the brand regarding smartphones after the JioPhone Next that came in 2021. The long-rumored JioPhone 5G will take on entry-level models from Redmi, Samsung, LAVA, and others.

The handset will have a plastic back, dual camera setup

Leaked pictures seemingly belong to a working unit of the JioPhone 5G. As per the images, the device will feature a waterdrop-style notch on the front. It'll have a plastic back with vertically-aligned dual cameras and an LED flash. Visual elements such as Jio logo, "5G," and "ultimate speed, unlimited experiences" text are also imprinted on the rear.

It will offer a 90Hz LCD panel

Earlier this year, folks at Android Central surfaced the specifications of the JioPhone 5G. The device is said to feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It will have a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It would offer 13MP primary and 2MP macro cameras on the back. Up front, a 5MP or 8MP camera will be available for selfies.

The device could house a 5,000mAh battery

The JioPhone 5G may use a UNISOC or MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Earlier the phone allegedly appeared on the Geekbench website with Snapdragon 480+ SoC, contradicting the latest leak. The device will offer 4GB RAM (as per Geekbench) and 32GB storage (expandable via microSD card). Under the hood, we expect it to house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

It will support five 5G bands

The JioPhone 5G is expected to have support for Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port. On the software front, it is most likely to run Android 12-based PragatiOS—Jio's self-made custom skin for its Android smartphones. The handset will also offer Google Mobile Services and Jio's app suite. It'll include dual SIMs and support n3, n5, n28, n40, and n78 5G bands.

Take a look at the leaked images

JioPhone 5G: Price and availability

The JioPhone 5G could launch between Diwali and New Year, meaning it'll be made available in the last quarter of 2023. Reportedly, the phone will debut for under Rs. 10,000, which will make it a solid LAVA BLAZE 5G competitor.