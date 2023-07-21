Technology

Nothing Phone (2) goes on sale: Should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey July 21, 2023 | 12:04 pm 3 min read

One of the Phone (2) glyphs also acts as a volume and timer indicator (Photo credit: Nothing)

The Nothing Phone (2) is now available for purchase in India starting at Rs. 44,999. Buyers can also avail an attractive bank discount. The handset retains the design principles of its predecessor but offers some meaningful upgrades to justify its significantly higher price tag. Given the Phone (2) sits in the highly competitive sub-Rs. 50,000 range, let's find out if it's worth considering.

It has a more practical Glyph Interface than its predecessor

The Nothing Phone (2) sports a center-positioned punch-hole cut-out, an aluminum frame, and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. At the back, it is slightly curved for a better grip. Also, the transparent panel now features a segmented Glyph Interface, which offers a lot of customization options. The onboard "Glyph Composer' tool can be used to create personalized ringtones with different light patterns.

The 10-bit display supports LTPO technology

The Nothing Phone (2) bears IP54 protection. It featurs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit LTPO OLED screen with up to 1-120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, HDR10+ certification, and 240Hz touch response rate. It gets 1,600-nits of peak brightness, which appears to be capped at the moment. For durability, the phone's front and back is protected by unspecified version of Corning's Gorilla Glass.

The handset has a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera

The Nothing Phone (2) retains the dual rear camera module seen on the Phone (1) but with a new dual-LED flash module. The device packs a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) Sony IMX890 main sensor and a 50MP (f/2.2) Samsung JN1 ultra-wide snapper. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX615 camera. The device can record 4K videos at 60fps via the rear main shooter.

It offers up to 512GB of storage

The Nothing Phone (2) uses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device ships with Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0. It packs a 4,700mAh battery, supporting 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The handset will receive three Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

Price and bank offers

The Nothing Phone (2) is priced at Rs. 44,999 for its base 8GB/128GB (Dark Grey) model. The 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations come in White and Dark Grey trims. They cost Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. Buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 off on Axis and HDFC Bank cards. Accessories such as phone case, screen protector, power adapter, and earbuds are available at 50% off.

Should you buy Nothing Phone (2)?

If you want a statement piece for day-to-day usage, go for the Nothing Phone (2). The device stands out for its looks. It offers good overall performance, battery life, and camera features. However, despite having a capable hardware, the premium Android smartphone isn't meant for users who seek enhanced performance. Such individuals can go for the all-rounder OnePlus 11﻿.