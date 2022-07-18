TECNO SPARK 9 launched at Rs. 8,500: Check specifications
TECNO has introduced SPARK 9, as its latest budget smartphone in India under 9-series. As for the key highlights, the handset offers a 90Hz LCD display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device will be available for purchase from July 23 onward via Amazon. Talking about the price, it starts at Rs. 8,499 for its base 3GB/64GB configuration.
- TECNO is pushing efforts to establish its name in India's fiercely competitive entry-level smartphone market.
- With the addition of SPARK 9, the brand will become even more potent to compete against rivals such as Infinix, Redmi, and Micromax.
- According to Counterpoint Research, the SPARK 9 is the first device at sub-Rs. 10,000 price-point with 11GB of RAM (including expandable memory).
The TECNO SPARK 9 bears a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels. On the rear panel, it gets dual lenses and a fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Infinity Black and Sky Mirror colors. The device features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is equipped with DTS-powered speakers.
The TECNO SPARK 9's rear camera arrangement consists of a 13MP (f/1.85) primary shooter and an unspecified secondary camera. Up front, it sports an 8MP selfie camera.
The TECNO SPARK 9 is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and 5GB of virtual memory. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and houses a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
The TECNO SPARK 9 comes in 3GB/64GB, 4GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB configurations. The device starts at Rs. 8,499 and goes up to Rs. 9,499. It will be up for grabs via Amazon starting July 23.