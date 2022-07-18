Technology

TECNO SPARK 9 launched at Rs. 8,500: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 18, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

TECNO SPARK 9 measures 8.95mm in thickness (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO has introduced SPARK 9, as its latest budget smartphone in India under 9-series. As for the key highlights, the handset offers a 90Hz LCD display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device will be available for purchase from July 23 onward via Amazon. Talking about the price, it starts at Rs. 8,499 for its base 3GB/64GB configuration.

TECNO is pushing efforts to establish its name in India's fiercely competitive entry-level smartphone market.

With the addition of SPARK 9, the brand will become even more potent to compete against rivals such as Infinix, Redmi, and Micromax.

According to Counterpoint Research, the SPARK 9 is the first device at sub-Rs. 10,000 price-point with 11GB of RAM (including expandable memory).

Design and display The device comes with a 90Hz LCD screen

The TECNO SPARK 9 bears a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels. On the rear panel, it gets dual lenses and a fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Infinity Black and Sky Mirror colors. The device features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is equipped with DTS-powered speakers.

Information It offers a 13MP main camera

The TECNO SPARK 9's rear camera arrangement consists of a 13MP (f/1.85) primary shooter and an unspecified secondary camera. Up front, it sports an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G37 SoC powers the device

The TECNO SPARK 9 is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and 5GB of virtual memory. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and houses a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Information TECNO SPARK 9: Pricing and availability

The TECNO SPARK 9 comes in 3GB/64GB, 4GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB configurations. The device starts at Rs. 8,499 and goes up to Rs. 9,499. It will be up for grabs via Amazon starting July 23.