Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem July 18 codes?

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem July 18 codes?

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 18, 2022, 11:35 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a high-resolution graphics version of Free Fire with better graphics, animations, and effects. It allows users to access a variety of in-game items, just like the standard version. The extra treasures can either be obtained using real money or via redeemable codes. If you want to get rewards within the game for free, you can use today's codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is one of the most thrilling and highly rated battle royale games, which has become very popular in India in the recent months.

In the game, players can devise their own strategies, such as choosing a landing spot, gathering resources and weapons, and engaging an adversary in combat.

They can improve their experience with good game handling strategies and supplies.

Details Codes are accessible via Indian servers only

For today, i.e. July 18, 2022, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes of Free Fire MAX can help users unlock rewards such as the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and more. These codes are valid for a limited duration. So, make sure you claim them as soon as possible. Also, being area-specific, they can only be redeemed by players using Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for July 18

The players can claim as many codes as they want, but each code can only be redeemed once per player. Take a look at today's codes: FV24-7BSH-JWI8, ER42-YF86-GH23, KD95-RO5J-6YN4, MU54-NL89-B2V7 FY6S-TA43-QF98, FV23-BE4N-R5JR, F9YH-IB87-V6UC, FD64-XR6F-6VB3 N4JR-5TIG-YH8A, 76VT-5C3D-FSE7, FVB3-N4K5-O6TY, H9ZI-B7JG-O9F8 FX6S-A5Q2-F12G, FHEJ-4R3X-O9BQ, F76C-5BRS-FE8H, XLMM-VSBN-V6YC FFMC-2SJL-KXSB, LH3D-HG87-XU5U, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, 4611D-A6XF-CPDW WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, ESX2-4ADS-GM4K, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, FFIC-34N6-LLLL FFIC-ZTBC-UR4M, FFIC-9PG5-J5YZ, FFIC-WFKZ-GQ6Z

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Visit the Free Fire MAX's reward redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Enter the 12-digit redeemable code into the text box and then click on the 'Confirm' button. After the confirmation, tap 'OK' in the dialog box. Once the redemption is successful, you can collect the reward from your in-game mail section.