OPPO Reno10 v/s Motorola Edge 40: Which smartphone is better

Written by Akash Pandey July 22, 2023 | 11:59 am 3 min read

OPPO Reno10 and Motorola Edge 40 house dual stereo speakers

The OPPO Reno10 is now official in the Indian market. The device costs Rs. 32,999 for its lone 8GB/256GB configuration, on which buyers can also avail up to Rs. 3,000 bank discount. At this price point, the new OPPO model competes with the Motorola Edge 40, which has some segment-leading specifications. Here, we compare the two smartphones to find out which one is better.

The Motorola device gets an IP68 rating

The OPPO Reno10 and Motorola Edge 40 have a top-centered punch-hole cutout and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The Edge 40 is slimmer (7.49mm-7.58mm v/s 7.9mm) and lighter (167g-171g v/s 185g) than Reno10. The Edge 40 is housed within a metal casing, unlike Reno10 with a plastic frame. The former also enjoys IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Both handsets have a curved panel

OPPO Reno10 sports a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit OLED display. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 40 settles for a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 8-bit pOLED panel. Both phones support HDR10+ certification. The Edge 40 has a faster refresh rate (144Hz v/s 120Hz), better touch response rate (360Hz v/s 240Hz), higher peak brightness (1,200-nits v/s 950-nits), and better pixel density (402ppi v/s 394ppi) than Reno10.

The Reno10 features a 32MP telephoto lens

OPPO Reno10 offers a 64MP (f/1.7) Omnivision OV64B primary, 8MP (f/2.2) 112-degree ultra-wide, and a 32MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The Motorola Edge 40 gets a 50MP (f/1.4, OIS) OmniVision OV50A main and a 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide lens. Up front, the handsets have a 32MP (f/2.4) camera for clicking selfies. They can shoot 4K videos at 30fps via rear setup.

The devices are powered by MediaTek chipsets

The OPPO Reno10 is powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset. The Motorola Edge 40 uses Dimensity 8020 processor. The devices are shipped with Android 13. However, the OPPO model also gets ColorOS 13.1 custom skin on top. Under the hood, the Edge 40 has a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Reno10 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support.

Price and availability

The OPPO Reno10 is currently up for pre-order. The device is priced at Rs. 32,999. However, buyers can also avail up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount on select bank card transactions. It will go on sale starting July 27. The Motorola Edge 40 costs Rs. 29,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration. It is available via Flipkart, with up to Rs. 1,000 bank off.

Which one should you consider?

The Motorola Edge 40 is a more considerable choice. It has a more durable body, water resistance, a more responsive display, a better chipset, a clean UI, and support for wireless charging. Also, the device is more reasonably priced than the OPPO Reno10.