Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Buds 4 Active launched in India

Written by Akash Pandey June 13, 2023 | 12:13 pm 3 min read

The Xiaomi Pad 6 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has introduced Pad 6 as its latest tablet in the Indian market. It has a slim design, a high-resolution 144Hz display, the tried and tested Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a long-lasting 8,840mAh battery. Alongside the new tablet, the brand has also launched the Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds. Have a look at their pricing and complete specifications.

Xiaomi Pad 6 is offered in two colorways

The Xiaomi Pad 6 has a metal unibody design and a selfie camera in the top bezel (when held horizontally). It comes with support for a stylus and keyboard. The device packs a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. It is offered in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colors. The tablet gets a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is 6.5mm thin and weighs just under 500g.

The LCD screen is HDR10 certified

The Xiaomi Pad 6 sports an 11.0-inch QHD+ (1800x2880 pixels) 10-bit LCD screen with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 309ppi pixel density, and 550-nits peak brightness. The tablet offers HDR10 certification, a 99% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and Dolby Vision. It comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. There is also a four-mic array for clear audio reception.

It has an 8MP front camera for video calling

The Xiaomi Pad 6 has a 13MP snapper at the back, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP camera. The tablet can shoot 4K videos at 30fps via the rear snapper.

The device runs on Andriod 13

The Xiaomi Pad 6 has a Snapdragon 870 chipset at the helm, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage format. It is offered in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models. It boots Android 13 with MIUI 14 custom skin. Under the hood, it houses an 8,840mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging via the bundled charger. The tablet delivers around two days of battery backup.

Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds support Google's Fast Pair technology

The Redmi Buds 4 Active offers an IPX4-rated body. It comes in Bass Black and Air White colors. The audio wearable supports Google's Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3, and 60ms low latency. Each bud is equipped with a 12mm bass pro driver. You get up to 30 hours of total playtime. With 10 minutes of charging, the earphones deliver 90 minutes of playback.

Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Buds 4 Active: Price and availability

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is priced at Rs. 26,999 for its 6GB/128GB trim. The 8GB/256GB model costs Rs. 28,999. The tablet will be available for purchase via Amazon and Mi stores starting June 21 with Rs. 3,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards. The Redmi Buds 4 Active costs Rs. 1,399. However, it will retail for Rs. 1,199 between June 20-23.