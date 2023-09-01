HONOR's V Purse is a pure, fashion-forward foldable phone

HONOR's V Purse is a pure, fashion-forward foldable phone

Written by Akash Pandey September 01, 2023 | 06:04 pm 2 min read

HONOR V Purse concept appears to be a Huawei Mate X rehash (Photo credit: HONOR)

HONOR has unveiled a new concept phone, dubbed HONOR V Purse, at IFA 2023. It combines foldable technology with fashion, transforming the device into a chic purse or handbag. The innovative design features interchangeable straps and chains for carrying, as well as an outward-facing display with interactive wallpapers that mimic various purse styles and respond to touch and motion.

Durability concerns for outward-facing display

While the V Purse's design is eye-catching, concerns about the durability of its outward-facing display have been raised. Foldable screens are typically soft and fragile, making them susceptible to scratches and scuffs. While HONOR claims the device's hinge can withstand up to 400,000 folds, the risk of damaging the delicate screen remains a challenge compared to traditional foldable phones with inward-facing displays.

HONOR has collaborated with artists/designers for the device's AOD designs

It's a bold decision to place the foldable display of the V Purse on the outside rather than inside. With the V Purse, HONOR intends to demonstrate its always-on display designs. The firm claims to have collaborated with several fashion designers and artists to contribute various themes for the device, while also stating that it plans to eventually open up an API. Later, anyone will be able to create their own design patterns that respond to touch and phone movement.

V Purse joins the stylish accessories trend

The V Purse showcases the potential for folding devices to become fashionable accessories. While it remains uncertain if the V Purse will hit the market, its innovative design could inspire future foldable phones and accessories that cater to style-conscious consumers.

It may not head to market anytime soon

HONOR has not confirmed whether the V Purse will be released as a product, and the chances are very minimal. That said, the company plans to launch the Magic V2, another foldable phone, globally by Q1 next year. To recall, the device was launched in China, earlier this year. Its pricing outside HONOR's home country is yet to be disclosed.

