Sony launches Xperia 5 V, with advanced cameras, flagship processor

Written by Akash Pandey September 01, 2023 | 02:13 pm 2 min read

The Xperia 5 V boots Android 13-based Xperia UI

Sony has announced the Xperia 5 V, as its latest flagship smartphone in the global markets. Set to launch in late September for €999 (nearly Rs. 89,700) for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration, the device is poised to compete in the compact flagship market against Samsung Galaxy S23, ASUS Zenfone 10, and Apple's upcoming iPhone 15. The Xperia 5 V comes with a revamped dual rear camera system, the latest Qualcomm chipset, and improvements on the software front.

The device gets an impressive display

The Xperia 5 V sports a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone offers IP68-rated dust and water resistance, a metal frame, a side-facing fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm jack. It comes with front-firing stereo speakers and a top-bezel-mounted selfie camera. The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor at the helm. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery, which can be re-filled using a 30W charger (sold separately).

Sony has opted for a dual rear camera system

The Xperia 5 V has a dual rear camera system, replacing the previous model's triple-camera setup. The phone utilizes the same, 52MP 1/1.35-inch main sensor, as the Xperia 1 V. It offers improved light gathering, 2x zoom capabilities, and 4K video recording at 120fps. The second camera is a 12MP 1/2.5-inch ultra-wide, which is capable of dual-pixel autofocus. On the front, the handset utilizes a 12MP 1/2.9-inch unit for selfies.

Xperia 5 V will be a standout in the market

Despite its compact size, the Xperia 5 V offers a unique combination of features and performance, making it stand out in the shrinking compact flagship market. With its upgraded camera system and processor, the Xperia 5 V is all set to impress enthusiasts. It will be an attractive option for consumers seeking a small yet powerful device.

