Apple's 'Wonderlust' event scheduled for September 12: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 30, 2023 | 10:15 am 2 min read

iPhone 15 series will comprise 4 devices (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's 'Wonderlust' event is scheduled for September 12 at 10:30pm IST. At the event, the tech giant will unveil the new iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9. This year's iPhone line-up may include iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra. The handsets will get upgraded internals, a Type-C port, and better cameras. The Ultra model may sport a periscope zoom lens. The Watch Series 9 will get an iterative upgrade, including a new S9 chip.

New AirPods, HomePods, and eco-friendly accessories

Rumors are also swirling about the possible introduction of new AirPods or HomePod devices, eco-friendly phone cases, and a Type-C AirPods Pro case. Apple might launch colorful Type-C cables that match the iPhone 15 models and are longer than previous versions, ranging from one meter to 1.5 meters. These cables could replace the traditional white charging cables.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 might see light of the day

We might also see the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It is rumored to have a wide variety of features, including new 3D-printed components and a lighter body than its predecessor. The device may be backed by an S9 processor and come in dark colors such as black titanium. Apple is also expected to release new Apple Watch bands made from eco-friendly materials. These bands may have magnetic buckles.

iPhone 15 series will be shipped with iOS 17

The iPhone 15 series will come with the new iOS 17 firmware, which has been in testing for months now. Other iPhone users can anticipate receiving the iOS 17 update in the weeks following the event. The 'Wonderlust' event aims to evoke a sense of wonder among Apple fans as the company seeks to surprise and delight with its latest offerings.

