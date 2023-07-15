Technology

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Check best deals

Written by Akash Pandey July 15, 2023 | 01:40 pm 3 min read

The Prime Day sale is limited to July 15 and July 16 (Photo credit: Amazon)

Amazon's Prime Day Sale 2023 is now live on the e-commerce platform. Exclusive to Prime members, the sale is up for two days—July 15 and July 16. Customers can avail attractive discounts on a host of electronic products, including smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, TWS earphones, and more. Here are some best deals from the limited-time sale.

Sony WF-1000XM4: Priced at Rs. 15,990

If you want a rich audio experience, Sony WF-1000XM4 is the product to get. The audio wearable is currently retailing at Rs. 15,990. In addition, customers can avail Rs. 3,000 off on all bank cards. The earbuds are IPX4 rated. They support ANC, 360 Reality Audio, and DSEE Extreme wireless audio upscaling. Powered by Bluetooth 5.2, they offer eight hours of playback.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): Priced at Rs. 36,900

The Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) can be your daily driver for just Rs. 36,900 against its launch price of Rs. 45,900. You can also avail Rs. 1,500 discount on ICICI/SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 31,650 exchange discount. The smartwatch offers 5ATM water resistance, a slew of health-tracking features, 18 hours usage, and multiple safety-focused features, including Crash Detection.

TCL's 65-inch Mini-LED smart TV: Priced at Rs. 64,999

The 65-inch Mini-LED television from TCL checks all the right boxes for a cinema-like experience at home. The smart TV is retailing at Rs. 64,999 (MRP: early Rs. 3 lakh), along with Rs. 2,000 instant off on ICICI/SBI Bank credit card EMIs and up to Rs. 2,550 exchange off. The IMAX Enhanced smart TV has a 120Hz, 4K QLED panel with Dolby Vision IQ.

The television offers 3GB of RAM

The TCL smart TV also gets an integrated webcam and a Dolby Atmos/DTS HD-tuned 2.1 ONKYO sound bar with 60W output. It packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. On board, it has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 to handle wireless connections.

iPhone 14: Priced at Rs. 66,499

The iPhone 14 (128GB) is currently available at Rs. 66,499, at least for the Product(RED) colorway. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 off on ICICI/SBI Bank credit card EMIs. Up to Rs. 50,000 exchange offers are also applicable. The device offers an IP68-rated body, a 6.1-inch display, 12MP dual rear cameras, and an A15 Bionic chip. It ships with iOS 16.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023): Priced at Rs. 83,999

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023) is available for Rs. 83,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,06,990). With up to Rs. 18,650 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,000 ICICI/SBI bank discount, you can purchase it for as low as Rs. 63,349. The Evo-certified machine houses a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13500H processor. It packs a 120Hz, 15.6-inch 2K OLED panel, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 75Wh battery.