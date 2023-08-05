Technology

New CAD renderings reveal iPhone 15 Pro lineup's ultra-thin bezels

Written by Akash Pandey August 05, 2023 | 03:23 pm 2 min read

The upcoming iPhones will have a Type-C port. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro lineup will sport incredibly thin bezels, shrinking by over 30% compared to previous models. This will be possible by LIPO technology, which reduces the bezel size to a mere 1.5mm. With slightly curved borders and a titanium frame, these new iPhones will look undeniably futuristic. However, Dynamic Island will remain unchanged in size, making it more noticeable amidst other revamps.

LIPO technology was used on Apple Watch Series 7

Photo credit: 9to5Mac Photo credit: 9to5Mac

Apple has been perfecting iPhone displays over the years, minimizing the notch and bezels while introducing Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 Pro series will utilize low-injection pressure over-molding or LIPO technology, previously seen in the Apple Watch Series 7, to achieve record-breaking thin bezels. This design innovation will make the upcoming iPhones stand out from earlier models, which seemed futuristic in their days.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a periscope camera

In addition to slimmer bezels, curved borders, a titanium frame, and a Type-C port, the iPhone 15 Pro models will offer a triple camera arrangement. While the regular 15 Pro is likely to retain 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, the Pro Max model may settle for a 12MP periscope camera with 6x optical zoom. The handsets will use 3nm-based A17 Bionic chipset.