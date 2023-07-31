Technology

Leak reveals Apple iPhone 15 Pro line-up's major highlights

Written by Akash Pandey July 31, 2023 | 06:32 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 15 Pro models will be powered by the A17 Bionic chipset (Photo credit: Unbox Therapy)

Apple's iPhone 15 series is nearing its launch. The lineup will include standard iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max models. The devices will bear slimmer bezels, an advanced camera system, and more. As the launch inches closer, the rumor mill has started churning out fresh details. In the latest development, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed some highlights of Pro models.

Thin bezels will make way for a larger screen-to-body ratio

Apple's bezel design will evolve, and the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature thinner bezels than their predecessors. The company will use a new technology called low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) for the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max's display, reducing the border size to 1.5mm compared to the 2.2mm on 14 Pro models. LIPO will also make its way to the iPad line in the future.

The handsets will feature a titanium frame for better durability

The iPhone 15 Pro series will get a titanium frame. The devices will replace the Mute switch in favor of a new Action button. At the bottom, they will house a Type-C port as opposed to the proprietary Lightning port on 14 Pro models.

Periscope lens may remain exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max will feature a triple camera arrangement, headlined by a bigger 48MP primary snapper than the non-Pro models. While both Pro trims will get upgraded camera technology, the 12MP periscope lens with 6x optical zoom might remain exclusive to the Pro Max variant only. The smaller iPhone 15 Pro could feature a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom instead.

The devices will use a 3nm-based A17 Bionic chipset

Besides the aesthetics and camera upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro models will also improve on performance. The smartphones will be powered by a 3nm A17 Bionic chipset, as opposed to the regular models with an A16 Bionic processor.

Price hike concerns amid impressive upgrades

The price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro models might affect sales, but the new features/upgrades could drive interest. The 15 Pro is expected to launch at $1,099 (around Rs. 90,100), and the 15 Pro Max at $1,299 (nearly Rs. 1,06,500). While the price bump may be a concern, the upgrades will certainly boost demand for the new iPhone models, among Apple enthusiasts.