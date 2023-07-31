Technology

Reliance Jio launches second-generation JioBook laptop in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey July 31, 2023 | 06:09 pm 3 min read

The second-gen JioBook includes one year QuickHeal Antivirus protection 100G of Digiboxx cloud storage (Photo credit: Jio)

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has introduced its second-generation JioBook laptop in India. Touted to be the most budget-friendly laptop in the country, it competes in the entry-level segment and takes on offerings from popular brands such as HP, Lenovo, and Acer. The laptop is priced at Rs. 16,499, which makes it a solid option for individuals seeking a portable machine for moderate day-to-day tasks.

Why does this story matter?

The second-gen JioBook yields superior performance compared to its 2022 counterpart. The laptop is primarily geared toward students, as evidenced by the product tagline: 'Your ultimate learning partner.' Being one of the most economical 4G laptops, it offers accessibility and affordability to empower students and bridge India's digital divide. The device can accomplish tasks such as web browsing and e-learning with ease.

The laptop weighs just 990g

The second-gen JioBook resembles the previous iteration. It bears a plastic body with a matte finish, and weighs only 990g compared to last year's model (at 1.2kg). On the lid, a "Jio" logo has been engraved. The laptop has a top-bezel-mounted webcam (2MP), a keyboard with 75 shortcuts, and a touchpad with gesture support. It features an 11.6-inch HD (768x1366 pixels) anti-glare TN display.

It supports 4G LTE connectivity

The second-gen JioBook comes with a host of connectivity options. The laptop includes an embedded Jio SIM card for 4G on the go. It also gets an HDMI port, two USB ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. That said, it packs dual 1.0W stereo speakers and twin microphones.

It comes with a JioBIAN coding and compiling environment

The second-gen JioBook has a host of new-age features including an integrated chatbot, screen extension, and multi-tasking. It comes with Jio's suite of apps including Jio TV, JioCloudGames, and JioBIAN coding and compiling environment, which helps students easily learn to code.

The device runs JioOS

The second-gen JioBook uses a 12nm-based, octa-core MediaTek MT8788 processor. The laptop boots JioOS, and runs its own browser—JioPages. It includes JioStore to let users install apps. It packs 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage (expandable up to 256GB). The device promises a "full-day" backup (more than eight hours). It gets built-in 4G to offer a fast and uninterrupted network connection.

JioBook comes in a single color option

The second-gen JioBook is priced at Rs. 16,499 for its single configuration. It is offered in Blue color. Interestingly, the laptop isn't limited to Reliance Digital or Jio stores. It is also available via Amazon India website.