New lock screen to app sideloading: iOS 17's expected features

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 25, 2023, 05:30 pm 3 min read

The iOS 17 update is also said to bring in a revamped Control Center

One of the biggest announcements that Apple is expected to make at its upcoming WWDC 2023 event is the iOS 17 operating system. Reports have suggested that the new software will pack a couple of "nice to have" features. From a revamped Control Center to new lock screen capabilities, here's everything to know about the next-gen software for iPhones.

Why does this story matter?

There has been a lot of buzz around the WWDC 2023 event, which is touted to be Apple's "biggest and most exciting yet." It will be held from June 5-9.

The tech giant will make major announcements, including the much-anticipated VR/AR headset, an upgraded version of the Mac Pro, and new operating systems including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10.

iOS 17 may introduce a smart display-like lock screen

As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 17 will bring in changes that will turn the iPhone's lock screen into a smart display. When not in use, the iPhone will display a bunch of widgets like calendar items, weather updates, and reminders on the lock screen. This feature will make it easier for you to track upcoming appointments and other notifications.

The feature might be released on iPads as well

The widgets will be displayed in bright text on a dark background lock screen, similar to what you would see on the Amazon Echo Show smart device. According to Gurman, the new feature will come to iPads as well.

The Control Center will have "prominent changes"

iOS 17 is also said to offer a revamped Control Center. It will have "prominent changes" but there is no further information on what exactly these modifications will be and how different the new Control Center will be from the current one. The Control Center has not seen any significant improvements since iOS 11 which was released in 2017.

Apple may enable sideloading with iOS 17

With iOS 17, Apple may also introduce app sideloading, which would allow you to download apps that are not part of the App Store. The feature may be limited to some countries, at least initially.

What else will iOS 17 offer?

iOS 17 is also expected to bring in a couple of other updates, including a new journalling app and an improved health app for iPhones and iPads with new options like mood tracking. Along with the customary security enhancements and performance improvements, the new software is also expected to implement features supporting Apple's much-anticipated mixed reality headset and the next-generation CarPlay.

Which devices will be compatible with iOS 17?

It is uncertain as to which models will be compatible with the upcoming iOS 17 upgrade. Certain reports suggest that Apple might end support for iPhone 8 and older models. The iPhone X might also not support iOS 17. However, more recent rumors claim that all devices that support iOS 16 will receive the iOS 17 upgrade as well.