Apple is developing 'wearable tags' for health and fitness tracking

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 16, 2023, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Apple is said to be working on a new 'Wearable Tag' which will focus on tracking fitness. According to a recent European patent application, the AirTag-like device can be placed on clothing or different parts of the body and will be equipped with a variety of sensors to detect physical activity. Let's take a closer look at how the device will work.

AirTag quickly became popular after its launch in 2021. It helps users track their belongings like luggage, wallet, pets, and keys.

The tech giant is now developing a wearable device, which could be similar to AirTags and will primarily focus on health and fitness tracking.

The patent confirms that Apple is working on new wearable technology to expand its ecosystem of health-centric hardware.

The new device will be able to detect falls

The Wearable Tag will be able to monitor posture and sun exposure, track physical movements, and even detect falls. It will pack different sensors depending on the health-related function it is being used for, allowing for comprehensive data collection. As per the patent document, users will be able to place the device on different body parts like hands, legs, neck, and chest.

Wearable Tag will be able to communicate with paired devices

Users will be able to control the Wearable Tag by pairing it with their iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad. The paired device will help determine the location of the tag and will let users pick between different fitness and health tracking options. The Wearable Tag would then collect data from the sensors and transmit it to the paired device for analysis.

The device might also be capable of full-body motion tracking

The patent document also gives a glimpse of the Wearable Tag's design. It could be built from plastic, glass, metal, fabric, or a combination of these materials. One particular illustration shows the tags being positioned all over the user's body, serving the purpose of full-body motion tracking. This feature could be useful for monitoring physiotherapy, sports training, and so on.

The patent application was filed in 2020

Apple had originally filed the patent for this Wearable Tag in 2020 in the name of an employer. However, it is now listed as an Apple patent application. Right now, we don't know if the tag will transition from being a concept to real product.