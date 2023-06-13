Technology

WhatsApp introduces screen-sharing feature for video calls for Windows users

June 13, 2023

WhatsApp recently started testing screen-sharing feature for video calls on Android too

WhatsApp is rolling out a screen-sharing feature for its Windows clients. While the ability is currently limited to select beta testers, it is likely to roll out to a broader audience over the coming days. When enabled, it will allow you to share your on-screen content with other video call participants. You will be able to share a specific window or the entire screen.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp has been working on improving the voice and video calling experience for a while now. The Meta-owned messaging platform is aiming to take on video conferencing apps such as Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. The new function allows users to seamlessly share the screen during video calls on Windows PCs with just a press of a button.

How to use the new feature?

The ability to share screen during video calls is rolling out on WhatsApp beta via Windows 2.2322.1.0 update. After installing the latest beta, you can check for it by making some test calls. If the feature is enabled for your account, WhatsApp will allow you to share on-screen content by clicking on the dedicated option present within the video call control-menu at the bottom.

It lets you present a specific window or entire screen

When you select the screen-sharing option, WhatsApp lets you decide whether you want to show a specific window or the entire screen to the call participants. The feature is platform-independent. Hence, when you share your screen via the in-app video call on Windows, people connected to the call will be able to view your on-screen activity regardless of their platform.

Screen sharing is helpful when conducting a group analysis

Screen sharing can be helpful when providing remote assistance to someone or conducting a group analysis of a crucial document. However, it's not always useful as your on-screen content may reveal personal details. WhatsApp allows you to revoke the permission to share your screen whenever required. Simply select the "Stop Sharing Screen" button, and you're done.

The feature is reportedly available on the stable version too

As per WABetaInfo, screen sharing has made its way to WhatsApp beta for Windows. It is currently restricted to some beta testers. However, it's also rolling out to some users on the stable version. If the feature isn't enabled for you yet, check back later.