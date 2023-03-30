Technology

Here's how much Instagram, Facebook blue tick cost in India

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 30, 2023, 05:11 pm 2 min read

Meta has opened waiting list for Meta Verified in India

Meta Verified, the subscription service from the Facebook and Instagram parent, was first launched in February. The company has now opened the waiting list for Meta Verified in India. Indian users will be charged a whopping Rs. 1,450 per month for the service on mobile devices. The service will cost Rs. 1,099 per month if subscribed from the web.

Why does this story matter?

Meta launched Meta Verified, following the footsteps of Elon Musk-owned Twitter. With advertising revenue now on the decline, the company is looking for new sources of revenue, and it has identified subscription services as one of them.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has been on a cost-cutting quest to make 2023 the "year of efficiency." Meta Verified is another prong of the mission.

Meta Verified is available in the US, Australia, New Zealand

Meta Verified was first introduced in Australia and New Zealand. The company later rolled out the feature to users in the US. Like Twitter Blue, a Meta Verified subscription will add a blue tick to Instagram and Facebook accounts. "This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg said at the time of launching the service.

Subscribers will get increased reach and visibility

The blue checkmark isn't the only benefit of Meta Verified. Users who sign up for the service will also receive proactive protection against impersonation, direct access to customer support, increased visibility and reach, exclusive stickers, and 100 free stars every month. In the US, Meta launched the service without the increased reach feature as part of testing.

Users need minimum activity requirements to be eligible

To be eligible for Meta Verified, users should be at least 18 years old. The service is not available for businesses yet. Users will also need minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history. They will need to submit a government ID with a photo and name matching their accounts. Applicants must submit a selfie video as well.

How to join the waiting list for Meta Verified?

Meta is yet to officially announce the service's availability in India. To join the waitlist for India, you must first go to https://about.meta.com/technologies/meta-verified. Now, click on either Facebook or Instagram from the page. You will be asked to log in to your Facebook or Instagram account. When you log in, a dialog box will appear with an option to "join waiting list."