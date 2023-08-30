WhatsApp group video calling on Mac: A step-by-step guide

Technology

WhatsApp group video calling on Mac: A step-by-step guide

Written by Mudit Dube August 30, 2023 | 10:01 am 2 min read

Group video calling support is limited to a maximum of 8 participants

WhatsApp has introduced a new native app for macOS, providing users with exciting features and a familiar design tailored for Mac users. The app allows up to eight participants in video calls and up to 32 in audio calls. This is the first time Apple desktop and laptop users can make group calls on WhatsApp. Users can download the app from WhatsApp's website. It will soon be available on the App Store as well.

Enhanced features for Mac users

The new WhatsApp app for macOS offers a range of features, including group video calls as well as audio calls and file sharing. Users can easily share files by dragging and dropping them into a chat. They can also view call history, view an expanded chat history, and opt to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed. The redesigned app is optimized for use on larger screens, making it more user-friendly for Mac users.

Evolution of WhatsApp desktop apps

WhatsApp first launched its desktop apps in 2016, but with evolving desktop technology, the company has revamped its offerings. In 2021, WhatsApp began experimenting with multi-device linking for a single account, allowing users to receive messages on any of their four devices even without an internet connection on their phone. Earlier this year, the company released the app in public beta, giving users running systems with Apple chipset and macOS 11 or newer the opportunity to test it out.

How to make a video call using the new app?

On your Mac, download and install the WhatsApp macOS app. Next, launch the WhatsApp macOS app. A QR code will appear on your computer screen. On your primary phone, open WhatsApp. Go to Settings >Linked Devices >Link a Device. Scan the QR code that appears on your computer screen. Your phone and computer will be linked. To make a call, click on the Phone icon on the left side of the app window and select the contact.

Share this timeline