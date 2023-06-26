Technology

Best smartwatches under Rs. 25,000: Is yours on the list

Best smartwatches under Rs. 25,000: Is yours on the list

Written by Akash Pandey June 26, 2023 | 06:02 pm 3 min read

The Fitbit Versa 4 includes 40+ exercise modes (Photo credit: Fitbit)

India's smartwatch market witnessed a staggering YoY growth of 171% in 2022. Right now, both domestic and international brands are focusing on this wearable segment, oversaturating the market with their offerings. In case, you want to join the growing trend of wearing a smartwatch on your wrist, here are some models below Rs. 25,000 that tick all the right boxes. Have a look.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3: Costs Rs. 3,999

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 has a metal unibody design and a 1.96-inch screen with Always-On feature. The functional crown on the right helps navigate through the menu options. It includes 100+ sports modes and tracks SpO2, sleep, stress, heart rate, and women's health. The watch supports Bluetooth 5.3 for one-step pairing, stable connectivity, and low power consumption. It offers a seven-day battery life.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini: Priced at Rs. 7,999

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini bears a 5ATM water-resistant body, squircle design, and a right-aligned physical crown. It sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED touch display and features a built-in Alexa voice assistant. The watch is equipped with five satellite-position systems and 120+ sports modes, along with 24/7 heart rate, stress, and sleep monitoring abilities. It boots Zepp OS and delivers 15 days of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic (LTE, 46mm): Costs Rs. 18,500

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic (LTE, 46mm) gets a circular AMOLED display, IP68-rating, two right-mounted push buttons, and fan-favorite rotating bezels. It packs a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor for body composition analysis. The Android-only wearable boots Wear OS. It tracks oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, and women's health. It analyzes 90+ workouts, and charges wired/wirelessly, providing 40 hours of usage per charge.

Fitbit Versa 4: Priced at Rs. 18,990

The Fitbit Versa 4 bears a lightweight body (at 37.6g), 5ATM water resistance, and a left-aligned push button. It sports a 1.58-inch AMOLED touchscreen. The smartwatch comes with a built-in Alexa voice assistant and GPS. It includes 40+ exercise modes, sedentary reminders, sleep tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2/skin temperature sensing, Find My Phone, and Notifications. It offers around six days of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS, 40mm): Costs Rs. 23,990

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS, 40mm) offers 5ATM water resistance. It gets a right-aligned rotating crown, and Retina LTPO OLED with 1,000-nits peak brightness. It packs 32GB of storage and provides heart rate and irregular rhythm notifications, sleep records, and menstrual cycle tracking. Safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection are also included. It runs for 18 hours per charge.