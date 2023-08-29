Google Meet's AI feature will attend conference calls for you

Technology

Google Meet's AI feature will attend conference calls for you

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 29, 2023 | 07:10 pm 2 min read

Meet aims to become the "best cutting-edge video conferencing product on the market"

Google Meet is transforming the meeting experience with innovative AI-powered features, including real-time note-taking by Duet AI and one that attends meetings for you. These tools aim to eliminate the need for dedicated note-takers and simplify catching up during and after meetings. While Microsoft and Zoom have introduced similar AI-powered meeting summary features, the accuracy of these AI-generated recaps remains to be seen.

The note-taking feature could help users catch up

The real-time note-taking feature captures summaries and action items during a Google Meet session when users click "take notes for me." This could prove beneficial for attendees needing to catch up on missed information. Meanwhile, the "Attend for me" feature allows users to share autogenerated talking points without being present in the meeting, potentially useful for those double-booked or unable to attend. However, concerns arise that this feature may be misused, leading to people avoiding meetings they should attend.

Google Meet's vision for the future

Over the past few years, Google Meet has evolved significantly, adding numerous features and rebranding from "Hangouts Meet." Dave Citron, Google's senior director of product for Meet, said the company is just getting started. "The Meet product is really a turnaround story in a lot of ways." "Now we're spending that same deep energy we spent over the last few years to get to enterprise-grade to be the best cutting-edge video conferencing product on the market," said Citron.

Share this timeline