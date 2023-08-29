'Best is coming soon': Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan is uncovering Moon's secrets

Technology

'Best is coming soon': Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan is uncovering Moon's secrets

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 29, 2023 | 06:30 pm 2 min read

The mission has mapped the first temperature profile of the Moon's south pole

On August 23, Chandrayaan-3 made history by becoming the first mission to land near the Moon's south pole. That feat also made India only the fourth country to achieve a controlled landing on the Moon. In the latest, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that Vikram lander and Pragyan are in "good health," further adding that "the best is coming soon." Here, we take a look at the mission's progress since the touchdown.

Pragyan may soon reveal secrets of the Moon

Chandrayaan-3 objectives: Landing, roving, performing scientific investigations

Since its successful landing, Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander deployed the Pragyan rover which then took a "moonwalk," successfully demonstrating roving on the Moon, fulfilling the second of the mission's three core objectives. The mission then started its exploration of the lunar south pole, which is believed to contain water ice. In addition, Chandrayaan-3 also sent back captivating videos of the lunar environment. It will continue its exploration throughout the two-week-long stay.

ChaSTE experiment to help estimate temperature at Moon's south pole

One of the mission's payloads, called ChaSTE (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment) which is present on the lander, aims to measure temperature profiles of the lunar south pole using a temperature probe and 10 individual sensors. This research will help scientists better understand the thermal behavior of the Moon's surface. ChaSTE has already provided the "first" temperature profile for the lunar south pole, with detailed observations still underway.

The first temperature profile of lunar south pole

Pragyan rover recently maneuvered its way through a crater-laden terrain

Exploring the lunar south pole presents unique challenges due to its crater-covered terrain, which makes landing a difficult feat but Chandrayaan-3 accomplished that nonetheless. In a recent update on X, ISRO revealed that the Pragyan rover encountered a hazardous crater, measuring about 13 feet wide, during its journey. ISRO then commanded the rover to retrace its path to ensure safety. The rover's journey has been documented through images captured by its onboard cameras.

The rover spotted a 4-meter wide crater

Share this timeline