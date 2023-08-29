OPPO Watch 4 Pro debuts with ECG support, LPTO screen

Written by Akash Pandey August 29, 2023 | 06:40 pm 2 min read

The Watch 4 Pro gets a 3D glass cover

OPPO has announced the Watch 4 Pro, a flagship smartwatch with a sleek design and advanced health monitoring features. The wearable, unveiled alongside the OPPO Find N3 Flip, is available for pre-order in China, and will go on sale on September 8, 2023. Its silicone strap variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (nearly Rs. 26,400), while the leather trim costs CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 28,700).

The watch sports a cutting-edge design

The Watch 4 Pro has a 5ATM waterproof rating, a stainless steel case, a rectangular dial, a ceramic back, and a right-mounted physical crown and button. It boasts a 1.91-inch LTPO curved AMOLED screen with 326ppi pixel density and over 200 practical widgets. The wearable is powered by Snapdragon W5 and Hengxuan 2700 chipsets. It offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The smartwatch supports over 100 sports modes.

Advanced health monitoring and app support

The Watch 4 Pro lets users monitor seven vital signs, including ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen, wrist temperature, blood vessel age, sleep, and stress. Additional features include real-time blood sugar value viewing, abnormal blood sugar early warning, ECG analysis, all-day SpO2, heart rate monitoring, and sleep quality assessment. The smartwatch also supports third-party app downloads. It includes satellite positioning support for Beidou, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS.

You get impressive battery life onboard

With a 570mAh battery capacity, the Watch 4 Pro provides up to 14 days of battery life in the Light smart mode and up to five days in full smart mode. It can fully charge in just 65 minutes, while a 10-minute charge offers 24-hour usage.

