OPPO unveils Find N3 Flip with Hasselblad cameras, improved hinge

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 29, 2023 | 04:48 pm 2 min read

The handset comes with an improved hinge mechanism (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has introduced Find N3 Flip, the successor to its popular Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone, in China. The device features a new circular triple rear camera module with Hasselblad branding, an improved hinge mechanism, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. The smartphone will be available for purchase in China starting September 8. Global launch is also expected to happen soon.

The handset gets AMOLED inner and cover displays

Find N3 Flip retains the rectangular cover screen of the N2 Flip. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an alert slider. The improved hinge mechanism allows it to function in adverse temperatures ranging from minus 20 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius. Dimensions-wise, it measures 166.4mmx75.8mmx7.79mm when unfolded and 85.5mmx75.8mmx16.45mm when folded. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED inner screen and a 3.26-inch outer AMOLED screen. The internal screen has a 1080x2520 pixels resolution and supports 1-120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is equipped with a 32MP selfie snapper

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 32MP IMX709 telephoto shooter, and a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens. Inside, it offers a 32MP snapper. Powered by a Dimensity 9200 chipset, OPPO Find N3 Flip comes with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging and boots Android 13-based ColorOS. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

OPPO Find N3 Flip: Pricing and availability

The base model of the OPPO Find N3 Flip, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, starts at CNY 6,799 (approximately Rs. 78, 000). The variant with 512GB of onboard storage is priced at CNY 7,599 (roughly Rs. 87,300). The device will initially be available in China starting September 8. The company is also expected to launch book-style Find N3 soon.

