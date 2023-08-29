iPhone 15, 15 Pro's color options revealed ahead of launch

Written by Akash Pandey August 29, 2023 | 06:00 pm 1 min read

Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is poised to introduce a slew of significant updates, elevating the user experience and device performance to new heights. With the latest accurately colored realistic renders from 9to5Mac, Apple fans can look forward to a fresh lineup of color options. The iPhone 15 will be available in Black, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Pink, while the iPhone 15 Pro will come in sophisticated shades of Space Black, Silver, Blue, and Titan Gray.

Among the notable changes will be the Type-C port replacing the Lightning socket. It will be common across all models, similar to the Dynamic Island. The upper-end variants will also get some high-end upgrades like the Apple A17 Bionic chip, a titanium frame, an Action button, and haptic volume/power buttons. The range-topping iPhone 15 Ultra will also get a cutting-edge periscope camera, replacing the telephoto sensor for enhanced zooming capabilities.

While not yet official, the iPhone 15 series is expected to launch on September 12, with pre-orders starting on September 15 and shipping commencing on September 22. However, until confirmed by Apple, it's wise to treat this information with caution.

