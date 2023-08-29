Jio's Haptik WhatsApp chatbot makes 5G migration easy

Written by Athik Saleh August 29, 2023 | 05:00 pm 2 min read

The Haptik WhatsApp chatbot helps people to transition to Jio True 5G

Jio Haptik has launched a WhatsApp chatbot to streamline the process for customers migrating to Reliance Jio's 5G network. The chatbot offers personalized options based on user type, device compatibility, location, and outage management. Jio's 5G network is currently live in 236 Indian cities, with plans to expand further by year-end. During Reliance's AGM yesterday, chairman Mukesh Ambani said Jio's 5G is available in 96% of census towns.

The assistant will help with eligibility checks and post-sales support

With the chatbot, the company aims to cater to 500 million customers transitioning to its 5G services, Haptik CEO Aakrit Vaish said. The solution would assist users with eligibility checks, lead collection, SIM delivery, device shopping, and post-sales support. Jio will use Haptik's Proactive Messaging feature to engage with new and existing users about the launch of 5G services, driving the adoption of the latest network technology. Haptik was acquired by Jio in 2019 for Rs. 230 crore.

The chatbot offers dynamic menu options

Haptik recently launched Click-to-Haptik, which will help Jio run advertisements on Facebook and Instagram to raise awareness about 5G. The new initiative will trigger new conversations with users on WhatsApp, encouraging them to purchase 5G connections. The chatbot provides dynamic menu options based on user type (postpaid and prepaid), device, location, and outage management via pin code.

