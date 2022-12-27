Technology

OPPO Pad 2, Watch 3's launch timeline and prices tipped

Dec 27, 2022

OPPO Pad 2 and Watch 3 may be launched in the first quarter of 2023 (Representative image)

OPPO is gearing up to introduce the Pad 2 tablet and Watch 3 wearable in the Indian market. Both are tipped to arrive here in March or the first half of April, according to 91mobiles. The tablet may be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. The Watch 3 could debut here at around Rs. 16,000.

OPPO's Pad 2 will succeed the original Pad model, while the Watch 3 will be an upgraded model to the Watch 2. The former will take on affordable offerings from Lenovo and Xiaomi while the smartwatch will be aimed at Android users looking for a capable yet stylish wearable.

The Pad 2 may be aimed at students and professionals looking for a mid-tier tablet.

The OPPO Pad 2 is anticipated to bear significant upgrades over the original OPPO Pad. It may bear a slightly larger display than its predecessor (11.0-inch) with a QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 500-nits of peak brightness. The device may house a Snapdragon chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and around 8,000mAh battery.

The OPPO Watch 3 should get a squircle dial similar to Watch 2, along with 5ATM water resistance, an aluminum frame, and two configurable push buttons. The smartwatch will feature an AMOLED screen. It is likely to arrive in three colorways. The wearable is expected to be equipped with at least 8GB of storage, and boast a battery backup of at least 10 days.

OPPO will announce the official pricing for the Pad 2 and Watch 3 at the time of their release, which may happen in March or the first half of April. The Pad 2 tablet is tipped to be priced between Rs. 20,000-25,000.