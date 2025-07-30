Infosys to hire 20,000 freshers this year amid AI push

Parekh said, "We recruited over 17,000 people (gross hiring) in the first quarter and plan to bring in about 20,000 college graduates this year." He also emphasized the company's commitment to both people and technology. Infosys has trained around 275,000 employees at various levels through its reskilling initiatives.

AI impact

AI's role in productivity and human expertise

Parekh spoke about the impact of AI on productivity, saying it allows for deeper automation and insights but demands higher-level skills and more effort. He highlighted that software development is witnessing 5% to 15% productivity gains due to AI-driven automation. However, he also stressed the importance of human expertize, especially for complex integrated systems like Infosys Finacle, which delivers around 20% productivity improvement by blending automation with human oversight.