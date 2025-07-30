Fatima Sana Shaikh says men are also affected by patriarchy

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh , who recently starred in Metro... In Dino and Aap Jaisa Koi, has spoken about the importance of equality in relationships. She said that both her characters in these films were fighting for equal relationships. "I'm living my love life through the films that I'm doing," she joked while talking to the Hindustan Times when asked about her experience with love stories.

Societal impact On patriarchal characters and toxic relationships In Aap Jaisa Koi, Shaikh stars opposite R Madhavan, who plays a patriarchal character. She said, "There are men also who are in a toxic relationship. The unfortunate fact is that when they come out with their stories, they're ridiculed." "That's also because of patriarchy because boys are not supposed to cry." "They can't complain as they are supposed to have this front that 'I take care of the family... I'm not weak' because it's not accepted."

Relationship dynamics Shaikh's definition of an equal relationship Shaikh emphasized the importance of equality in a relationship, saying, "I don't have to be a man, I would love to be feminine, and the man doesn't have to be me." "But there is a synergy that is important to maintain." "I don't want my partner to change me and I wouldn't want him to change because we got attracted to each other because we were ourselves."

Industry evolution Changing perceptions of women in the industry Shaikh also addressed the changing perceptions of women in the industry. She said, "The understanding of what actually a woman thinks, it's changing because there are more women who are now working." "The perception is now breaking about how a woman should be like, what kind of roles she should do. Now, we can imagine a woman also being a villain."