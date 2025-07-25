'War 2' trailer leaked Kiara Advani's identity?
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of War 2 was unveiled earlier on Friday. While it primarily focuses on the clash between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, it also provides a glimpse into Kiara Advani's character. The trailer suggests that she plays Kavya Luthra, the daughter of Colonel Luthra (Ashutosh Rana), who is a mentor to the protagonists in the YRF Spy Universe.
Character details
Advani's character is seen in army uniform
In the trailer, Advani's character is seen in an army uniform saluting a senior officer. The name tag on her uniform reads Kavya Luthra, indicating that she is Colonel Luthra's daughter. This revelation adds an intriguing twist to the plot, especially since there are scenes of confrontation between Colonel Luthra and Kabir (Roshan). The film will be released on August 14.
Twitter Post
Sharp-eyed netizens were able to spot this detail
So she's the daughter of Colonel Luthra now makes sense!#WAR2TrailerEuphoria pic.twitter.com/kkkysN9J6W— aFORarthur ❁ (@curiouS_parth) July 25, 2025