Akshay gave ultimatum to director after Priyanka Chopra affair rumors

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan recently opened up about the alleged affair rumors between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Akshay Kumar . The two actors worked together in Andaaz, Aitraaz, and Waqt: The Race Against Time. They were also supposed to collaborate on Barsaat, but Kumar's rumored relationship with Chopra Jonas reportedly led him to quit the project. None of the actors involved, however, ever commented on the controversy.

Details 'He informed me there were some issues that were uncontrollable' In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Darshan revealed that Kumar had asked him to choose between Kumar and Chopra Jonas. "One beautiful song was shot between Akshay and Priyanka before they broke off... I was called by Akshay to his set. Seldom was I called to his sets, so I was surprised." "He informed me that there were some issues that were uncontrollable, and there were some repercussions on his personal life."

Quote 'It's not about him not wanting to work with...' Darshan further said, "It's not about him not wanting to work with Priyanka." "The public, the media did mention a relationship, which the wife (Twinkle Khanna) got to know of." "But suddenly, after making me wait for 18 months, to say that I can't be a part of the film, I was shocked." "He did want to compensate by saying he'd do the next film with me, but I just thought it was unbelievable coming from Akshay."

Past statements Darshan claimed Khanna had 'left' Kumar In a previous interview, Darshan had claimed that Khanna had actually "left" Kumar after learning about rumors of Chopra Jonas and Kumar's relationship. "Some rumors about Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar started doing the rounds and Twinkle had left his home," he said. He added that Khanna knew everything because she was also an actor who had worked with all the big stars.