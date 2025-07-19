'Ticket pricing...': Pankaj Tripathi on poor turnout in theaters
Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently spoke about the declining footfall in theaters, attributing it to the high cost of tickets. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said that the expense of visiting a theater has become a "very costly affair" for families. He suggested that if tickets are fairly priced, it would lead to an increase in audience attendance.
Tripathi said, "Ticket pricing is an issue and has a role to play [in poor collections]." "If a family has to go to the theater today, it's a very costly affair. Ticket prices and the food served there are so expensive." He added that when ticket prices are lowered on certain days like Tuesdays or National Cinema Day, cinema hall occupancy increases significantly.
On the work front, Tripathi was last seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, and earned praise from fans for his hilarious but touching role. Meanwhile, his next project is Parivarik ManuRanjan opposite Aditi Rao Hydari. The actor also has Mirzapur The Film in the pipeline.