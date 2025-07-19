'Chiyaan 64': Vikram to star in Prem Kumar's action thriller

Prem Kumar was originally working on '96' sequel

This collaboration is a big shift for both stars—Kumar moves from emotional dramas to high-octane action, while Vikram builds on his recent success.

The movie aims for a January 2026 release, with casting still underway.

Fun fact: Kumar put aside a sequel to '96' (thanks to Vijay Sethupathi's busy schedule) after this story caught Vikram's eye and made him bump it up on his list.

If you're into fresh pairings and bold new directions in Tamil cinema, this one's worth watching out for.