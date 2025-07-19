'Chiyaan 64': Vikram to star in Prem Kumar's action thriller
Chiyaan Vikram is teaming up with Prem Kumar—best known for the heartfelt film '96'—for his next big project, an action thriller titled 'Chiyaan 64.'
Shooting kicks off in August 2025, and fans can expect to see Vikram in a totally new avatar.
The film marks the first time these two celebrated talents are working together.
Prem Kumar was originally working on '96' sequel
This collaboration is a big shift for both stars—Kumar moves from emotional dramas to high-octane action, while Vikram builds on his recent success.
The movie aims for a January 2026 release, with casting still underway.
Fun fact: Kumar put aside a sequel to '96' (thanks to Vijay Sethupathi's busy schedule) after this story caught Vikram's eye and made him bump it up on his list.
If you're into fresh pairings and bold new directions in Tamil cinema, this one's worth watching out for.