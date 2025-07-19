'Like my own child...': 'Yes Boss' director gushes over SRK

On Friday, director Aziz Mirza's Yes Boss, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla , completed 28 years. Released in 1997, the breezy romantic comedy was a significant milestone in Khan's early career and remains one of Mirza's most cherished directorial works. The film was inspired by Billy Wilder's 1960 classic The Apartment, but took a slightly darker, more emotional turn in its Indian adaptation. Mirza spoke about the movie in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama on Saturday.

Fond recollections 'He's like my bachcha...': Mirza on his bond with Khan Mirza fondly recalled his bond with Khan, saying, "He was like my bachcha from the very beginning." "We started with Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and then did Yes Boss together — both important films in the early phase of his career. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was, I believe, ahead of its time." He added, "It's wrong to say I helped his career. Everyone has their own destiny."

Casting choice Why Khan wasn't in 'Kismat Konnection' Mirza further explained Khan's absence from his directorial Kismat Konnection, saying, "Shah Rukh is like my own child. I can never move away from him." "The only reason he wasn't in Kismat Konnection is because the role required a young boy, fresh out of college." "The moment Juhi heard the story, she said, 'This sounds like a younger Shah Rukh.' That's how Shahid came into the picture."