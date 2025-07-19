Next Article
'The Smurfs' movie struggles at box office, earns ₹40 lakh
The new Smurfs movie, simply called Smurfs, didn't get much love at the Indian box office—earning only ₹40 lakh on its first day.
Even with Chris Miller directing and big names like Rihanna and James Corden lending their voices, the film's weak start matches the lukewarm reviews and raises questions about where the franchise is headed.
'The Smurfs' franchise has been losing steam for a while
The Smurfs series has been losing steam for a while. The original (2011) was a huge hit worldwide, but each sequel has earned less than the last.
With this latest release expected to make just around ₹3 crore in India total, it looks like Paramount might need to rethink how they keep these little blue characters relevant.