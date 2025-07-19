Shah Rukh Khan injures himself while filming 'King': Details here Entertainment Jul 19, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan picked up a muscle injury while filming an intense stunt for his big upcoming movie, King, at a film studio in Mumbai.

The 59-year-old star's injury isn't serious, but it's enough to put the brakes on the movie's July-August shoot—just another reminder of how many action scenes he's powered through over the years.