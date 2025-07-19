Shah Rukh Khan injures himself while filming 'King': Details here
Shah Rukh Khan picked up a muscle injury while filming an intense stunt for his big upcoming movie, King, at a film studio in Mumbai.
The 59-year-old star's injury isn't serious, but it's enough to put the brakes on the movie's July-August shoot—just another reminder of how many action scenes he's powered through over the years.
SRK has been advised a month-long break
SRK was flown to the US for quick medical care and doctors have told him to take a month off before getting back on set.
That means King is on hold until he recovers.
'King' also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor
Besides SRK in action mode, King is directed by Siddharth Anand and features a stacked cast: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff—and marks Suhana Khan's big-screen debut alongside her dad.
The delay stings for fans who've been counting down to this release.