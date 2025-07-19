Sri Sri Ravi Shankar biopic: Vikrant begins filming next week
What's the story
Vikrant Massey is gearing up for one of his most challenging roles yet, playing global spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming biopic White. The actor will begin shooting for the film next week, with most of it being shot in Colombo, reported News18. The movie is being produced on a grand scale by Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Peacecraft Pictures.
Film focus
Focus on Colombia's civil war, peace efforts
The film will delve into Shankar's efforts toward peace, especially his involvement in Colombia's civil war. It will highlight how his advocacy for nonviolence helped bring about a ceasefire between FARC rebels and the government after just three days of negotiations—a pivotal moment acknowledged by Colombia's then-president. The production has also roped in an international crew to enhance the storytelling.
Actor's prep
Massey starts prep for the role; workshops underway
Massey, known for his nuanced and emotionally rich performances, is already in preparation mode. The actor has started intense reading sessions and workshops with the writing and direction team to portray Ravi Shankar authentically. "Vikrant Massey is set to fly out next week... The film is being mounted on a mega scale and will be shot predominantly in Colombo," News18 quoted a source as saying.
Career updates
Massey recently starred in 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'
Recently, Massey was seen in the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, based on Ruskin Bond's The Eyes Have It. The film also marked the debut of Shanaya Kapoor, who stars opposite him. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that he has walked out of Don 3, where he was supposed to play the main antagonist opposite Ranveer Singh. The production team is now looking for a replacement for his role.