Sri Sri Ravi Shankar biopic: Vikrant begins filming next week

Vikrant Massey is gearing up for one of his most challenging roles yet, playing global spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming biopic White . The actor will begin shooting for the film next week, with most of it being shot in Colombo, reported News18. The movie is being produced on a grand scale by Siddharth Anand 's Marflix Pictures, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Peacecraft Pictures.

Film focus Focus on Colombia's civil war, peace efforts The film will delve into Shankar's efforts toward peace, especially his involvement in Colombia's civil war. It will highlight how his advocacy for nonviolence helped bring about a ceasefire between FARC rebels and the government after just three days of negotiations—a pivotal moment acknowledged by Colombia's then-president. The production has also roped in an international crew to enhance the storytelling.

Actor's prep Massey starts prep for the role; workshops underway Massey, known for his nuanced and emotionally rich performances, is already in preparation mode. The actor has started intense reading sessions and workshops with the writing and direction team to portray Ravi Shankar authentically. "Vikrant Massey is set to fly out next week... The film is being mounted on a mega scale and will be shot predominantly in Colombo," News18 quoted a source as saying.