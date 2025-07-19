News from the future: Shefali Jariwala's death shocks Bollywood

Jariwala became a household name in the early 2000s with "Kaanta Laga" and later appeared on Bigg Boss 13 . Known for her dedication to health, she inspired many with her fitness journey.

Risks of self-administered beauty treatments

Her passing has raised serious questions about the hidden risks of self-administered beauty treatments like anti-aging injections.

Experts warn these can mess with your heart health—even if you feel fine—especially without proper medical guidance.

Her story is a reminder to always check with professionals before trying any aesthetic treatments.