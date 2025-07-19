Next Article
'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' struggled at box office—Zain Khan Durrani
Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's latest film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, hasn't made much noise at the box office since its July 11 release.
Actor Zain Khan Durrani pointed to stiff competition from Rajkummar Rao's Maalik as a big reason, saying, "Clashes are inevitable...it's very rare that a film has a release free of competition."
Hope 'AKGG' finds its audience: Durrani
Durrani emphasized how important it is for movies to do well in theaters and hopes this one finds its audience.
Backed by Zee Studios, directed by Santosh Singh, and featuring music from Vishal Mishra, the team aimed to create an immersive love story—and they're still holding out for some positive word-of-mouth in the coming weeks.