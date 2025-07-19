James Gunn reacts to Wonder Woman casting rumors

Filmmaker James Gunn has quashed rumors about the casting of the next Wonder Woman in the DC Universe. The speculation arose after reports suggested that the makers were considering a TV actor like Milly Alcock for the role, who was cast as Supergirl last year. However, Gunn clarified on Threads that they are not even discussing the casting yet.

Casting criteria 'I'd never look for a major role based on...' Gunn further explained that casting decisions are not based on an actor's previous work in TV or films. Responding to a post about Alcock, he wrote on Threads, "Nope. And I'd never in a million years look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever." "It's all about the casting. I didn't cast Milly because of her past but because she was the best one for the role."

Filming timeline 'Nothing will be shot until we are confident...' When asked about the shooting of Wonder Woman, which a Variety report claimed was being "fast-tracked," Gunn clarified that while it is a priority, nothing will be shot until they are confident in the script. He wrote, "It's a priority, but I wouldn't call that fast-tracked. Nothing is going to be shot unless we're as sure as we can be that the script is good."