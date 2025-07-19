Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse vandalized, valuables stolen; probe underway

Bollywood model-actor Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse in Maval, Pune district, was vandalized and robbed recently, said reports. The incident came to light when Bijlani visited the property after a long time on Friday. She found the main gate broken and the window grills removed. A TV set was missing, while another was damaged. Several items, including bedding, a refrigerator, and CCTV cameras, were either stolen or destroyed by unidentified miscreants.

Complaint filed Here's what the actor said in her complaint In her official complaint to Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill, Bijlani detailed the extent of damage. "The moment I reached, I was shocked to see the main gate broken. Inside, the damage was worse—broken window grills, missing electronics, and complete disarray on the top floor," Hindustan Times quoted her as saying. ₹50,000 cash and a television set worth ₹7,000 have been stolen.

Legal action 'A serious matter involving private property...' In the complaint, Bijlani has requested immediate police intervention, panchnama, a site inspection, forensic analysis, and evidence collection. "This is a serious matter involving private property intrusion, destruction, and a potential threat to personal safety," she stated in her complaint. Lonavala Rural Police registered a case under BNS Sections 331(3), 331(4), 305(a), 324(4), and 324(5) against unknown persons, reported ANI.

Investigation progress Police are investigating the matter Pune Rural Police are currently investigating the incident. The CCTV cameras were destroyed by the intruders, which may affect the availability of video evidence. Police are expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses. Notably, Bijlani, who lives in Mumbai, had not visited the property for the last four months.