Venkat Prabhu, Anirudh join hands for Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi film

Fresh pairings and diverse roles

This movie brings some fresh pairings—it's Prabhu's first time working with hit composer Anirudh Ravichander, who's already teamed up with Sivakarthikeyan eight times before.

Plus, with Sivakarthikeyan taking on more diverse roles lately (including two other films releasing soon), this sci-fi project could be another big step in his evolving career.

```