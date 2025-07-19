Next Article
Venkat Prabhu, Anirudh join hands for Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi film
Director Venkat Prabhu and Sivakarthikeyan are coming together for a new Tamil sci-fi film, produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.
This marks their first project together after a previous one was paused, and filming is set to begin in late October or early November 2025 once Sivakarthikeyan wraps up his current movies.
Fresh pairings and diverse roles
This movie brings some fresh pairings—it's Prabhu's first time working with hit composer Anirudh Ravichander, who's already teamed up with Sivakarthikeyan eight times before.
Plus, with Sivakarthikeyan taking on more diverse roles lately (including two other films releasing soon), this sci-fi project could be another big step in his evolving career.
