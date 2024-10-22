Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Vikrant Massey is in discussions to portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in an upcoming film.

The movie, produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain, will depict Ravi Shankar's role in resolving Colombia's 52-year civil war using ancient Indian wisdom.

The film, aiming for a global audience, will be made in English and Spanish, with Massey preparing for his role by meeting the Art of Living founder.

Vikrant Massey might headline an international thriller

Vikrant Massey in talks to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

By Tanvi Gupta 04:47 pm Oct 22, 2024

What's the story Actor Vikrant Massey is said to be in advanced talks to play global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in an upcoming international thriller. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Vikrant Massey is one of the most versatile actors of today's times and the makers felt that he'll be ideal to play the main lead." "Vikrant, too, was very excited when he was offered the part and was very thankful that he was considered for it."

Film to highlight Ravi Shankar's role in Colombia's civil war

The film will be based on an episode in the life of Ravi Shankar—his successful intervention in Colombia's brutal 52-year civil war. The source further revealed, "It focuses on how one of the biggest internal conflicts of the world was resolved by Gurudev with the aid of ancient Indian wisdom." Intended for a global audience, the film will be made in English and Spanish, with dubbed versions planned in various international and Indian languages.

Siddharth Anand, Mahaveer Jain to produce the film

The film is being produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain. It has been written by Montoo Bassi, an accomplished advertising director and writer, who, according to the source, spent nearly four years on research for this project. The source added that Bassi will be assisted by international scriptwriters and script doctors in crafting the screenplay. The film's title, along with other details is currently under tight wraps.

Massey's preparation and film's international appeal

Reportedly, Massey has met the founder of The Art of Living as part of his preparation for the role. The supporting cast and crew will largely be made up of acclaimed and Academy Award-winning names from Los Angeles, USA, and Colombia. Renowned filmmakers will also be presenting this big-budget film in other countries. The film hopes to carry forward the message of "One World One Family" and Gurudev's unwavering dedication to non-violence.