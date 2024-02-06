'Fighter' landed in legal controversy over a kissing scene in uniform

Feb 06, 2024

What's the story The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has received a legal notice from an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. The notice, filed by Wing Commander Soumya Deep Das, also mentions director Siddharth Anand and producer Ajit Andhare. It objects to a kissing scene between the lead actors in IAF uniforms. The notice claims that the scene misrepresents the dignity of the uniform and devalues the sacrifices made by IAF officers.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Fighter was released theatrically on January 25 with impressive reviews and box office numbers. It features Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni), and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky). Touted as the first aerial action thriller, the storyline incorporates references to the 2019 Pulwama attack, the Balakot airstrike, and the India-Pakistan border skirmishes.

Legal notice

Such inappropriate behavior in uniform will set a dangerous precedent

The legal letter emphasized that the IAF uniform symbolizes a commitment to duty, national security, and selfless service. "By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation." Commander Das said he believes "such inappropriate behavior in uniform" sets a dangerous precedent that weakens the moral and ethical standards expected from those protecting our borders.

Allegations

'Kissing in uniform, on runway...grossly inappropriate, unbecoming of IAF officer'

Per reports, advocates Prathamesh Gaikwad and Surabhi Sawant, representing Das, have argued that "artistic license in filmmaking does not extend to demeaning and insulting an institution like the IAF or its officers." They expressed concern that this portrayal may discourage young people from joining the IAF. Further, the notice pointed out, "kissing in uniform, on a runway, which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate and unbecoming of an IAF officer."

Controversies

Previous controversies surrounding 'Fighter'

This isn't the first time Fighter has faced controversy. Before its release, the film was banned in multiple Middle Eastern countries, except the UAE, for allegedly portraying certain religious groups negatively. The Indian Censor Board recommended changes, resulting in the removal of some scenes, including the popular song Ishq Jaisa Kuch. Despite these challenges, Fighter has earned Rs. 178cr within its 12-day theatrical run in India.