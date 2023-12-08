Why are netizens calling 'Fighter' 'Top Gun's 'cheap copy'

Why are netizens calling 'Fighter' 'Top Gun's 'cheap copy'

By Isha Sharma

The teaser of 'Fighter' was released on Friday

The much-anticipated teaser of the aerial actioner Fighter was released on Friday and led to Tom Cruise's Top Gun trending on Indian X. How are the two related, you ask? There's a rather unfortunate connection. While the teaser has mostly earned praise for its VFX and overall presentation, a section of cinephiles thinks director Siddharth Anand is trying "too hard to emulate Top Gun."

This is why the films are being compared

While comparing the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-Anil Kapoor starrer with Cruise's classic film franchise, an X user wrote, "When Top Gun has a budget cut! The teaser completely looks like a pirated version of Top Gun." Another person concurred with them and added, "Siddharth Anand's entire career is based on copying Hollywood films." "You can see everything literally from Top Gun in here," wrote another.

A user shared this clip to show the alleged similarities

However, some fans also came out in its defense

However, several fans have come in defense of the film, particularly of Anand, saying that being inspired by a film doesn't mean that one has "copied" it. Another cinephile wrote that Fighter will be centered around the Pulwama Attack and the Indian Air Force and cannot be compared to the Top Gun series. "People don't like to appreciate Indian films," wrote someone.

Here are some visuals from the teaser

This is what Anand had said about 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Admiring Top Gun: Maverick last year, Anand said, "I am a huge fan of the first film and have been waiting for this one since it was announced! I mean it's a cult classic. Everyone I remember wanted to be a Fighter pilot after watching that film." "This one has true edge-of-your-seat action and our endeavor is to make Fighter an entertaining large-screen spectacle."

Know more about 'Fighter'

Fighter is slated to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, coinciding with India's annual Republic Day celebrations. The film marks the first collaboration between Roshan and Padukone and is an aerial action thriller set against the backdrop of the IAF. The actioner is produced by Anand and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures in association with Viacom18 Studios. Karan Singh Grover co-stars.