Box office collection: Bid adieu to 'Thank You For Coming'

Box office collection: Bid adieu to 'Thank You For Coming'

By Aikantik Bag 10:08 am Oct 18, 202310:08 am

'Thank You For Coming' box office collection

Bollywood's tryst with sex comedies have been weird. The films have been super successful on OTT or television but have struggled to bring viewers to theaters. The newest addition to this list is Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming and the movie has fallen flat on its face. Initially, it had some buzz but currently has no chance of revival.

Disappointing collection for Bollywood's latest 'chick-flick'

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karan Boolani directorial earned Rs. 15 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.91 crore in India. It has failed to cross the Rs. 10 crore mark in its second week and is likely to be removed from theaters. The cast includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill, among others.

